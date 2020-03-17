These schools are providing lunches for kids during coronavirus shutdown

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, schools are shut down to mitigate the spread of the illness.
Many schools across the area are still providing lunch for children while schools are closed, for those who may need the food they get from schools to live off of.
Governor Tate Reeves signed an executive order asking schools to continue providing free and reduced lunches to students.
Here’s where your children can get a meal during the break:
- Madison County Schools are offering meals via curbside and walk-up service at East Flora Elementary, Camden Elementary and Ann Smith Elementary schools on weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals for children are free regardless of where they go to school. Adults may also purchase a meal for $3.75.
- Holmes County School District is delivering breakfast and lunch to all school bus stops in the area. Students are asked to be at bus stops between 7:30 and 9 a.m. for breakfast, and between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. for lunch.
- Rankin County School District is serving grab and go meals at McLaurin Elementary, Richland Upper Elementary and Pelahatchie Elementary. All children 18 and under will receive a free meal, even if they are not a student in Rankin County. Adults may purchase a meal for $3.50. Meals will be served between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
- Pearl Public School District is serving gran and go meals at Pearl Lower Elementary from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All children under 18 eat free, even if they were not a PPSD student. Adults can buy meals for $3.50 (cash only). First responders in uniform can also eat free. Meals will be brought to cars in the parking lot.
- Vicksburg Warren School District will deliver free meals to children 18 and under (begins March 18). Meals can be picked up at bus stops between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Click here to see the list of bus stops. Parents of children who do not normally ride a bus can sign up here.
- Natchez-Adams School District is providing meals for all children up to 18 (begins March 18). Meals can be picked up at Frazier Elementary, West Elementary, Morgantown Middle, Natchez High School, Broadmoor Community Center parking lot, Lagrange Community Center parking lot, New Hope Baptist Church parking lot, or Daughter of Zion Church parking lot.
There’s also a mobile meal drop-off available for families in Jackson that will cover breakfast and dinner for families throughout the extended break. Call or text 615-946-4197 to set up a time and location for a meal drop-off.
