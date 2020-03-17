Testing for COVID-19 starting in Neshoba County tomorrow

NESHOBA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Testing for COVID-19 will be available in Neshoba County starting Wednesday.
Patients must be pre-approved by calling the tele-vivid screening number at 601-663-1213.
If approved, patients will be given an authorization code.
They will then drive to the Neshoba Coliseum’s north entrance where they will need proof of identification and the code to proceed inside.
Testing will be done from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
No one will be allowed in without prior tele-screening. Security will be tight.
