Natchez-Adams School District providing meals for children during COVID-19 closure

Natchez-Adams School District providing meals for children during COVID-19 closure
Natchez-Adams School District logo. (Source: Facebook)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | March 17, 2020 at 6:53 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 6:53 AM

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - During the ongoing coronavirus closure, the Natchez-Adams School District’s Child Nutrition program is allowing families to pick up meals for their children at community-based and school sites throughout the district.

Meals will be available to all children ages 1-18, or under 21 for youth with special needs, starting Wednesday, March 18. Children must be present for the meals to be provided.

Families will be able to pick up meals for their children starting Wednesday.
Families will be able to pick up meals for their children starting Wednesday. (Source: Natchez-Adams School District/Facebook)

“Our community will come together and endure! #BulldogNation,” the District said on their Facebook.

Families can pick up meals at the following locations:

  • Frazier Elementary
  • West Elementary
  • Morgantown Middle School
  • Natchez High School
  • Broadmoor Community Center Parking Lot
  • Lagrange Community Center Parking Lot
  • New Hope Baptist Church Parking Lot
  • Daughter of Zion Church Parking Lot

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.