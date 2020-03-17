Natchez-Adams School District providing meals for children during COVID-19 closure

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - During the ongoing coronavirus closure, the Natchez-Adams School District’s Child Nutrition program is allowing families to pick up meals for their children at community-based and school sites throughout the district.
Meals will be available to all children ages 1-18, or under 21 for youth with special needs, starting Wednesday, March 18. Children must be present for the meals to be provided.
“Our community will come together and endure! #BulldogNation,” the District said on their Facebook.
Families can pick up meals at the following locations:
- Frazier Elementary
- West Elementary
- Morgantown Middle School
- Natchez High School
- Broadmoor Community Center Parking Lot
- Lagrange Community Center Parking Lot
- New Hope Baptist Church Parking Lot
- Daughter of Zion Church Parking Lot
