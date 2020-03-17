Mississippi State postpones commencement due to coronavirus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University is postponing its commencement ceremony due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The school also announced it fill finish the rest of the 2020 spring semester via online classes or other remote content.
The school is moving forward with these changes at the suggestion of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Mississippi State Department of Health.
Those recommendations include avoiding large public gatherings; therefore, the university’s commencement is postponed indefinitely.
The school plans to hold the commencement ceremony at a later time when the national emergency has subsided.
