Junior league of Jackson cancels touch a truck event due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Junior League of Jackson has canceled their 2020 Touch A Truck event.
The decision to cancel comes after the Mississippi State Department of Health’s recommendation that all non-essential gatherings of 250 persons or more be cancelled or postponed, and additional guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that organizers cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people.
“The decision to cancel this event, scheduled to take place March 27-28, was made after careful consideration of the potential impact that a hands-on event could have on the spread of COVID-19/Coronavirus in our community," said organizers.
Organizers added that the health and safety of their attendees, volunteers, partners and sponsors is their top priority when hosting the event.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.