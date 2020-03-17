Jackson mayor shuts down city buildings, asks restaurants to consider pick-up/delivery only

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I have signed an executive order to close city hall to the public.”
That was Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, speaking to his city as he declared a civil emergency on Monday.
“More than a month and a half ago we encouraged our medical facilities to send supplies over to china so we could stop this spread, and we will operate with that same spirit of proactiveness,” he said.
And what that proactiveness looks like today is asking Jackson residents to avoid large groups, and asking restaurants and bars to consider pickup or delivery only business for a while.
It allows only essential city employees to come in to work, with non-essential workers staying at home.
“This is a unique circumstance. Obviously first responders are always essential employees, and this situation because of the need for people to have the ability to wash their hands and thoroughly clean, that makes the water/sewer business administration that makes that essential in this circumstance,” the Mayor said.
The city’s coronavirus task force will also be meeting regularly, with state health officials joining the group Tuesday.
“And we will be working in combination with our restaurants, bars, and other public facilities. At this time we ask that they work with us. We know that this has severe economic implications, and we know those establishments are concerned for that, but we believe that the public health concern rises above that,” said Lumumba.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.