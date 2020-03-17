First Alert Forecast: warm; few showers, storms Tuesday

TUESDAY: Another disturbance will push across the region through Tuesday afternoon, sparking better chances for scattered showers and storms. Highs will work their way into the 70s and lower 80s again. A few of the showers and storms may linger after sunset with lows, generally, in the 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Areas of fog may greet you heading out the door early, especially in areas that saw rain Tuesday. Morning 60s will give way to afternoon 70s and 80s – well above average for mid-March. A shower or two will be possible, though many will remain dry.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our persistent pattern as of late will continue with warm temperatures and occasional chances for rain and storms through much of the work week. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s through Friday ahead of a front that will push through by Friday evening. A few storms near that front could be strong. Behind the front, temperatures will run cooler into the weekend with periodic chances for rain Saturday and Sunday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
