Brandon High School to roll out online learning

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brandon High School is reaching out to students to acknowledge the stress and anxiety that goes along with what they call the new normal. But the school wants to continue the learning process during the time off due to the coronavirus.
This Thursday and Friday, students will receive assignments through the “Canvas” online system that will test their ability to do assignments at home, according to an announcement from Principal Dr. Bryan Marshall. Beginning March 23, students will begin to receive core class material for online learning.
Students can still access the school’s WiFi in the parking lot closest to the school building. In addition, the school is telling students not to concern themselves with past-due assignments. Grades for the most recent nine-week period will be suspended for now.
“We are a school family, and we ask for patience and kindness as you navigate this process with our teachers. School will go on, even if it is virtual for a period of time. Hopefully, we will see each other very soon,” the announcement reads.
