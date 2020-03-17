‘Be kind to each other,’ urges N.C. man who says he tested positive for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina man says he is one of the dozens of cases in the state to test presumptive positive for the COVID-19 virus.
As of Tuesday, Barry Adams says he tested positive locally, but is still waiting on confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“They’ve done all the tests and put me on quarantine until further notice,” Adams told WBTV via a video call from his Lexington living room.
Adams said that Friday morning he wasn’t feeling well, and his wife took him to the care center at his trucking company.
“It’s like the flu,” he said. “And that’s what I thought it was. And they told me it was walking pneumonia or corona.”
Adams said doctors are telling him he is one of the presumptive positive coronavirus cases in N.C. He is in quarantine with his wife and daughter, but they cannot always be in the same room as him.
“Not without a mask and gloves on,” he said.
Adams said now the three of them are relying on friends and family to drop off supplies while they’re sitting and waiting for CDC test results, expected Friday, to make it official.
“That’s the worst part about it,” he said, “Is the wait and see what’s going on.”
He said doctors gave him cough medicine and an inhaler, and told him to take it easy.
“Just get plenty of rest and stay hydrated,” he explained.
The 51-year-old has a message to those outside his front door: “Be kind to each other, because you never know when it’s your time. When the good Lord calls you, it’s your time.”
Adams told WBTV he has a previous condition that affects his lung capacity, which is his biggest concern in getting over this virus.
He said he called local firefighters in his area of Lexington to let them know to be cautious if they respond to his home. He said he does not want to get anyone else sick like he is now.
