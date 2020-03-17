Attorney General’s office monitoring businesses for price gouging during coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Attorney General’s office says it is monitoring businesses for potential price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Attorney General’s office is ready to protect the people of this State from those who would take advantage of these circumstances,” read an email sent by Ray Coleman, the Director of Communications of the Attorney General’s office.
He says that citizens can help the AG’s office by taking pictures of potential price gouging, along with the date and time, to webpage@ago.ms.gov.
In the email, include where you are and any relevant information about recent prices you paid for the same product as well as a name and phone number.
