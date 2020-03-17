Ark. group purchases largest dealership group in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Arkansas-based McLarty Automotive Group purchased the largest dealership group in Mississippi, Gray-Daniels Auto Family.
Gray-Daniels operates five dealerships and a collision center in the state: Gray-Daniels Toyota, Gray-Daniels Nissan Brandon, Gray-Daniels Chevrolet, Gray-Daniels Nissan North, and Gray-Daniels Ford Lincoln.
Gray-Daniels brings in about $400 million in annual revenue.
“Like McLarty Automotive Group, Gray-Daniels Auto Family is deeply rooted in the communities it serves,” said Mark McLarty, MAG’s founder and chairman. “We are excited about the opportunity to build on its more than 30-year history and grow our presence in America’s Heartland.”
