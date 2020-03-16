Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he may close schools for rest of the year

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he may close schools for rest of the year
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addresses the public this week over the coronavirus. (Source: Tony Dejak)
By John Deike | March 15, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 9:07 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said state officials are mulling over whether to close schools for the rest of the year in order to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

During his Sunday press conference to the state, DeWine said eating and drinking at all restaurants and bars will cease by 9 p.m. tonight. However, businesses that serve food will be able to provide carry out and delivery orders for customers.

“People will die if we do not make these hard decisions,” the governor said Sunday.

Additionally, Ohio will extend unemployment access to those who are in quarantine, and those who are unable to work due to the state’s evolving COVID-19 measures.

As it stands, DeWine has banned mass gatherings that exceed 100 people, and has canceled class in all Ohio schools for at least the next three weeks.

Thirty-seven cases have been confirmed in Ohio, and 361 people are currently being tested.

