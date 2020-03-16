Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 80 degrees today on this last Monday of Winter. The normal high this time of year is 69 and the average low is 46 this time of year. Expect a warm week through Friday with highs within a few degrees of 80 and overnight lows in the 60s. Each day will be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. A stronger system will slide into the area Thursday and Friday and this may trigger more intense storms. There may be some heavy rain too as a result with 1 to 3 inches of rain possible before it’s all said and done. This weekend will be slightly cooler as a result with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. There will still be a threat of showers possible Saturday and Sunday. West wind tonight at 5mph and northerly at the same speed Tuesday. Sunrise is 7:07am and the sunset is 7:10pm. Spring officially begins Thursday night.