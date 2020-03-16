Madison County Schools to give out ‘enrichment materials’ to keep students occupied

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County School will begin providing ‘enrichment materials’ to keep students occupied during their extended spring break due the coronavirus outbreak.
The non-graded, optional packets will be available starting Wednesday and will be accessible on school websites and in paper packets outside of Madison schools.
Starting March 23rd, teachers will begin sharing classwork via web, email and hard copies to keep regular school curriculum moving forward.
Report cards have been postponed.
Plans are also in the works to provide meals to students in need.
“In a time of many unknowns, we are thankful for the nimble response of our faculty, staff, and families as we remain steadfast in our commitment to the students of Madison County,” said Superintendent Charlette Seals.
