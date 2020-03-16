Hinds Co. to hold press conference at 3 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Board of Supervisors will address the media at 3 p.m. Monday. Other Hinds County elected officials will be in attendance.
The Board will provide information about its proactive plan of action to lead the county through the critical days ahead involving the potential spread of COVID-19 in Hinds County.
The press conference will be held in the 1st floor board room of the Chancery Court Building located on South President Street.
Everyone is asked to consider the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Mississippi State Department of Health during the press conference by being mindful about social distancing and handwashing.
For more information contact the Hinds County Board of Supervisors at 601-968-6501.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.