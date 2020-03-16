HEARTFELT MOMENT: Woman shares news of her engagement at grandfather’s window

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Visitor restrictions at healthcare facilities across the country are in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus and keep vulnerable age groups safe.
For Carly Boyd, who got engaged over the weekend, that meant sharing her news with her grandfather through the window of his room at Premier Living and Rehab Center in Lake Waccamaw.
The facility’s administrator, Gennie Parnell, took pictures of the moment when Boyd showed off her engagement ring and she and her grandfather touched their hands on the window.
A post on Facebook with pictures of the touching moment has been shared thousands of times.
Boyd attends Southeastern Community College where she is studying to become a Registered Nurse (RN).
This weekend, Trevor Sellers, a contractor with the Department of Transportation, asked for her hand in marriage.
According to April Bass, the Community Activity Coordinator at the facility, the coronavirus outbreak forced the facility to put restrictions on visitors.
“Coronavirus didn’t stop this granddaughter and grandfather from sharing this happy moment,” wrote Bass.
Bass said the facility is working to make sure its residents still have contact with family and friends through phone calls, video calls, email and visits at the windows.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.