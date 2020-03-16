First Alert Forecast: spring-like temperatures continue this week

MONDAY: Clouds will start off the day with a few thinner spots by the afternoon hours. A front nearby will keep a bit of split in temperatures, lower 70s north to near 80 south. A shower or two is possible, but chances will remain low – even into the overnight period as lows drop into the 50s and 60s.
TUESDAY: Another disturbance will push across the region through Tuesday afternoon, sparking better chances for scattered showers and storms. Highs will work their way into the 70s and lower 80s again.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our persistent pattern as of late will continue with warm temperatures and occasional chances for rain and storms through much of the work week. Expect highs in the 70s and 80s through Friday ahead of a front that will push through by Friday evening. A few storms near that front could be strong. Behind the front, temperatures will run cooler into the weekend with periodic chances for rain Saturday and Sunday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.