City of Clinton announces closures of parks and facilities through April 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to the recent COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, the city of Clinton will close all parks, Wood Activity Center, Olde Towne Depot and the Visitor Center.
The closures begin March 15 until April 1, 2020. All organized/scheduled events will be cancelled during that time.
City Hall and all departments will be open for business to serve residents. All employees should report to their respective workstations tomorrow. Any employee with a fever or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should go to a doctor to assure they have not contacted COVID-19 (or any other illness).
On April 1, 2020, the City will determine any additional closures and cancellations. The city of Clinton is taking these precautions for the safety of our community.
City officials will continue to monitor this situation and coordinate with school, state and county officials to address the needs of our Community.
