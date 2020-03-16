Brandon business taking extra safety precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Worldwide businesses have closed their doors to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. Others are taking necessary precautions now to combat the virus.
It’s still business as usual for Black Axe’s Throwing Club in Brandon. The owners say the public’s safety and health comes first.
“As a business owner we are concerned that business will go down because people don’t want to get out.”
The rapid spread of COVID-19 has sent shock waves across the world. Sending people into a full panic changing the way we live our every day lives.
For many, the new normal means avoiding public contact at all cost.
“I think that is one of the fears people have about this virus. Being in a confined space with not a lot of fresh air and being in close contact.”
But for Traci Swilley, she says it won’t stop her from enjoying the fun.
“We have to continue to live our lives and get out in public.”
The Black Axe Throwing Club is in full swing and owner Keith Black says it’s more important than ever to take care of their customers.
“We started thinking, well how can we make our customers feel safe about coming and being here. This is an activity that is very hands on.”
Black says this all starts with good hygiene: stocking up on hand sanitizer and wiping off the equipment after every use.
“We also have 4 air conditions here and don’t normally need them all the time. Two are on circulate and two on cool. We want to constantly make sure fresh air circulates the facility.”
The business is also keeping gloves and masks on deck to make customers feel more at ease.
“We are living life you know. We are conscious and using hand sanitizer and not in contact with a lot of people.”
Black says if there’s one thing to be learned through all of this.
“It brought some awareness to us. We need to provide all of this. And we should have provided this before but we learn from these things.”
To help out students impacted by schools temporarily closing, students can bring their college ID and get $5 off an hour of axe throwing.
