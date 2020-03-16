Blood drives canceled by coronavirus leads to blood shortage in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The coronavirus outbreak is impacting Mississippi Blood Services’ supply.
Because so many blood drives had to be canceled, they’re looking for a different way to stock their depleted supply of blood.
Mississippi Department of Health and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are encouraging anyone possible to make an appointment to give blood.
There is a need for all blood types.
Mississippi Blood Services will be accepting blood at these locations throughout Monday, March 16:
- St. Dominic Hospital on Lakeland Dr. in Jackson from 10AM to 4PM.
- Delta Regional Medical Center on Fairgrounds Rd. in Greenville from 12PM to 5PM.
- Walmart on Sgt. Prentiss Dr. in Natchez from 11AM to 4PM.
- Kroger on Pemberton Square Blvd. in Vicksburg from 2PM to 6PM.
- Walmart on Grand View Blvd in Madison from 10AM to 2PM.
- CVS on Hwy 51 N in Pontotoc from 12PM to 5PM
- MBS Oxford Location on W. Oxford Loop in Oxford from 9AM to 5PM.
- MBS Cleveland Location on N. Davis Ave. in Cleveland from 9AM to 5PM.
- MBS Main Center at 115 Tree St. in Flowood from 9AM to 5PM.
According to the Red Cross, there’s no evidence that the coronavirus is transmissible by blood donations. There’s never been a reported case worldwide of a respiratory virus being transmitted by a blood transfusion.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.