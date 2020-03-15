Wesson, Brookhaven poachers arrested for illegally killing nearly 100 wild turkeys

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of South Mississippians who are believed to have illegally killed nearly 100 wild turkeys have been charged and arrested.
According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, the alleged crimes occurred during the 2019 hunting season.
The group of five individuals is thought to be responsible for poaching the turkeys and trespassing on 15 properties across Claiborne, Copiah, Franklin, Jefferson and Lincoln counties.
“This is the most blatant disregard for Mississippi’s conservation laws I have seen in my thirty-three years of service with this Agency,” said Colonel Steve Adcock.
The individuals who have been arrested are: 50-year-old Kenneth Ray Britt of Wesson, 25-year-old Tony Smith of Wesson, 48-year-old Shelton Morgan of Brookhaven, 22-year-old Justin Morgan of Wesson and 26-year-old Breanna McKay of Wesson.
The illegal activities were not limited to Mississippi and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is conducting an investigation of the illegal out-of-state hunts.
* Breanna McKay does not have a mugshot.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.