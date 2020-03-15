UMMC student tests positive for coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A University of Mississippi Medical Center student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a memo sent to University students on Sunday.
The student is currently in self-isolation at home.
The memo states the student recently returned from a Spring Break trip out of state and began feeling symptoms related to novel coronavirus 2019 disease.
DNA samples taken from the student and tested by the Mississippi Public Health Laboratory were found to be positive for COVID-19.
After returning from the trip out of state, the student has not visited the UMMC campus.
The safety of everyone associated with UMMC – faculty, staff, students, patients, visitors – is our top priority. We continue to make every effort to reduce any exposure or community spread.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.