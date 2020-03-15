Two Carnival cruise ships set to dock at Port of Gulfport until further notice; no passengers aboard

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Carnival Cruise Line released a statement saying two cruise ships are set to dock at the Port of Gulfport during the company’s voluntary month-long pause of its operations.
Both the Carnival Valor and Carnival Freedom have an anticipated arrival set for Sunday, carrying no passengers aboard. They will remain in Gulfport until further notice. There is a chance one more cruise ship will dock at the port as well.
The docking time for the cruise ships in Gulfport is estimated to last about 30 days, and port leaders say they needed a place to rest the ships, bringing them to Gulfport.
According to an Ohio news station, WCMH-TV, the Carnival Valor recently had a passenger aboard who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
However, a statement made by Carnival Cruise Line said, “We have not been contacted by Columbus, Ohio public health authorities about this matter. In addition, we have reviewed the medical case history on the ship of the last three cruises dating back to February 29 through today, and there has not been any guest or crew who have been seen with any influenza-like illness.”
Port of Gulfport Director Jonathan Daniels said the Port has talked with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), with Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), and with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Daniels said crew members on board the cruise ships will not be allowed to take shore leave.
Work to promote the piers has been underway, and port leaders hope the facility can become a destination for the cruise industry and for cruise lines to rethink Gulfport as a cruise destination going forward.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.