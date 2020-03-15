Slightly Cooler; Few Showers Possible

After surging to near 80 degrees Saturday, highs will back down to the lower 70s today in the wake of a cold front. Heavy downpours are moving through North Mississippi this morning. Around here, expect a few hit and miss showers at times today, but nothing widespread or heavy. Rain chances remain elevated into the work week due to hit and miss showers, and a few storms. That said, we are not expecting a washout on any given day. In terms of temperatures, remaining warmer than average over the coming days with highs near 80 degrees.