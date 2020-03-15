Restaurants extra cautious to protect staff, customers from the coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Broad Street Cafe co-owner Jeff Good was excited to see his restaurant busy Saturday.
However, he was concerned for the welfare of the people in it now that the COVID-19 pandemic has come to Mississippi.
“As all of this became clear, I realized that all surfaces that customers touch -- we need to look at,” he said.
Tables, touch screens and other parts of the business getting an extra wipe down between customers.
“We’re thinking about door handles. we’re thinking about every possible thing, the coffee station where you’re pouring a cup of coffee that we’re constantly wiping and wiping and providing napkins," said Good.
Salt shakers and bottled condiments are now single-use packets; paper menus are tossed out after use too.
“We launched yesterday curbside service here. So if you want to drive up in your car, and have your to go order brought out to you we’ll do that,” said Good.
The extra care for hygiene allows customers and employees to have a sense of normalcy, said Good, despite the health crisis.
“Bottom line is it’s magnifying what we should be doing but just doing more of it,” he said; "I have 200 human beings that work for Dan and me. And I have to got take a very, very serious look at how I can keep them safe and earning money.”
