Rankin County School District offering free meals to children

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County School District will be serving free meals to children beginning Tuesday, March 17th.
The grab-and-go lunches will be available at McLaurin Elementary, Richland Upper Elementary and Pelahatchie Elementary from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
All children 18 and under can eat for free and they do not have to be a RCSD student.
No ID is required. Adult meals will be $3.50.
First responders in uniform will also eat be able to eat for free.
RCSD is one of many school districts extending spring break by two weeks due to the coronavirus.
