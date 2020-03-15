Hinds Community College closing all six campuses through Mar. 20

"We continue to evaluate opportunities to take the appropriate precautionary measures. Just yesterday (Saturday, March 14) Gov. Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency and, thus, many school districts, churches and others have voluntarily closed for an extended period of time," Muse said in a message to employees on Sunday afternoon, March 15.Muse said the situation will continue to be evaluated with a determination for proceeding to be made on Thursday, March 19."It is my goal to resume normal operations as soon as feasibly possible so that we can continue to provide our students with the educational experience that they desire and deserve," he said.