Hinds Community College closing all six campuses through Mar. 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds Community College will close all six campuses for faculty and staff through March 20.
Hinds Community College President Dr. Clyde Muse made the announcement on Sunday, March 15 as concerns surrounding COVID-19 continue to escalate.
The college on Friday, March 13 already announced that students at all six campuses would have an extended spring week of at least a week. Online classes are continuing as scheduled.
"We continue to evaluate opportunities to take the appropriate precautionary measures. Just yesterday (Saturday, March 14) Gov. Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency and, thus, many school districts, churches and others have voluntarily closed for an extended period of time," Muse said in a message to employees on Sunday afternoon, March 15.Muse said the situation will continue to be evaluated with a determination for proceeding to be made on Thursday, March 19."It is my goal to resume normal operations as soon as feasibly possible so that we can continue to provide our students with the educational experience that they desire and deserve," he said.
Hinds officials continue to monitor the development of COVID-19, the worldwide health concern known as the coronavirus.
The Mississippi Association for Community and Junior Colleges has already suspended athletic activities until March 30. Likewise, all Hinds athletic competitions and other extracurricular activities are suspended, effective immediately, until March 30. This includes practices, organized workouts, performances, competitions and any other activity not related to classroom instruction.
Effective immediately, all international and out-of-state travel is suspended until further notice.
