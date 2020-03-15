Businesses offer free meals to students affected by school closures

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Metro businesses are doing their part in helping families affected by school closures in Mississippi.
Some are offering free meals to students who won’t be able to partake in school lunch. Dozens of schools across the metro have shut their doors in order to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
Vowell’s Marketplace said that some of their stores will be offering a free breakfast snack and a free sack lunch for students.
Breakfast will be distributed from 7a.m.-8a.m. and lunch from 1 p.m.-2p.m.
You’ll need to contact your local Vowell’s for details.
The Village Kitchen 219 in Jackson will be providing lunch for students beginning on March 16.
They have a goal of feeding more than 100 kids everyday.
They are also taking donations to help them feed hungry kids.
You can call them at 662-541-1111.
