Warm, Muggy Saturday

Starting out cloudy this morning along with areas of fog. Showers are moving across North Mississippi, but around here we are mostly dry to start the weekend. Otherwise, more clouds than sun throughout the weekend, and warm. Highs surge to near 80 degrees today, then backing down to the lower 70s on Sunday in the wake of a cold front. Expect hit and miss showers mainly tonight and Sunday morning. Rain chances remain elevated into the work week due to hit and miss showers, storms. That said, we are not expecting a washout on any given day. In terms of temperatures, remaining warmer than average over the coming days with highs near 80 degrees.