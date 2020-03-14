Six coronavirus cases in Mississippi, number expected to rise quickly

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three cases in Forrest County. One each in Leflore, Pearl River, and Copiah counties. And doctors say there are more on the way.
The coronavirus is expected to make its way through the state county by county, and state health experts Dr. Thomas Dobbs and Dr. Paul Byers say what we can do is just take the precautions they’ve laid out.
“There’s no reason not to live your normal life other than making sure we are very protective of our vulnerable people right now and be aware when these things do change,” said Dobbs.
The vulnerable people are primarily the elderly, the sick, and those with weakened immune systems.
Another question being asked: How long do you have to wait between exposure and symptoms?
“It can take up to 14 days before they begin to show symptoms, so that’s the incubation period. It’s probably shorter than that, it’s probably 5-6 days, but the range is up to 14 days,” said Byers.
Dobbs says the duration of the coronavirus infection varies, but that it could be as little as 3-4 days of feeling terrible.
Keep in mind as well that everything is NOT the virus, doctors say. Dobbs says get a clinical assessment if you’re sick.
“Even though COVID is here, most things that people have are not COVID. They need to be taken care of for what they do have, and we don’t want to let people’s care be compromised because we have sort of blinders on about everything being COVID,” he said.
Health officials say about 90 people have been tested in Mississippi. If you have to be tested, it takes about 24 hours to get the results.
Byers says health care officials are currently doing their best to track the virus.
“To identify not only potential sources of transmission, but to identify those individuals who are the closest contacts, who are at the highest risk, and to take those appropriate public health measures in efforts to prevent further transmission,” he said.
Doctors say you can visit the Mississippi Department of Health’s website for daily updates on COVID-19 in Mississippi.
