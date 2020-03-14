Shoppers raid grocery store shelves as news spreads of the coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Essentials like water and tissue are flying off the shelves in the metro.
The coronavirus is causing a run on grocery stores, and you just can’t find many items right now.
Bottled water and tissue are in short supply at many Jackson stores as people are raiding the shelves and filling their baskets.
“I think we need to get some of the hysteria calmed down a little bit,” said Stewart Sessums who vows to remain calm.
He went to the grocery store to do his usual Friday shopping. He was among the lucky few to find the remaining tissue on the shelves.
The Jackson resident saw the empty shelves and thinks the constant coverage of coronavirus is overblown.
“Hopefully it’s gonna be a whole lot of craziness for nothing,” said Sesseums. “Of course the virus is serious, but I think it’s a little bit of overkill to stock up with massive amounts of toilet paper when a virus is coming. It’s not like we’ve got a hurricane about to hit”.
Management at local stores would not comment but said they were running low on some supplies.
Customers were told they were out of hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, alcohol and water at the warehouse.
Margaret Williams believes the media coverage of the coronavirus is causing a frenzy.
“I think people are panicking,” said the 82 year old Jackson resident. “I think we need to just observe what’s going on and use common sense, washing your hands, which we should be doing anyway. But just be free. Don’t let this thing just ruin us.”
“I think it’s some panic buying,” said Sonny Bolton of Jackson. “Unfortunately we all got caught up in it, and you know I think if they just let the supply chain be the supply chain be the supply chain we’d be alright .”
We spoke to some people who were trying to stock up but they did not want to talk on camera.
Some shoppers say they will go to other cities in search of those in demand items.
