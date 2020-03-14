Several agencies respond to fire at Port Gibson theater

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Several fire agencies responded to a major fire at a building in Port Gibson Friday evening.
The Port Gibson fire department, as well as Vicksburg fire and Warren County fire all worked together to knock down a blaze at the Trace Theater on the corner of Market Street and Carroll Street.
Vicksburg Fire Chief Craig Danczyk said that they were able to provide at 95 foot platform truck in order to help fight the fire.
There were no reported injuries.
