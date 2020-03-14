Pearl Public School District closing for two weeks

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Public School District will close all schools for two weeks, March 16-27, as part of their public health response plan to COVID-19.
The district said that is imperative that students, families, and employees follow recommended guidelines from the CDC and MDH regarding social distancing and key preventative measures:
- Avoid close contact with sick people.
- While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible.
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; germs spread this way.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60% alcohol.
