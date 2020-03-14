Pearl Public School District closing for two weeks

Pearl High School (Source: Google Maps)
By China Lee | March 14, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 2:47 PM

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Public School District will close all schools for two weeks, March 16-27, as part of their public health response plan to COVID-19.

The district said that is imperative that students, families, and employees follow recommended guidelines from the CDC and MDH regarding social distancing and key preventative measures:

  • Avoid close contact with sick people.
  • While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible.
  • Stay home if you are sick.
  • Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; germs spread this way.
  • Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60% alcohol.

