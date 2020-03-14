Man arrested after authorities found 2.9 pounds of meth in Pearl River Co.

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Investigators recovered approximately 2.9 pounds of methamphetamine, digital scales and plastic baggies on Friday, utilizing warrants received due to substantial evidence.
Officials from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department arrested Gary Varnado and charged him with aggravated trafficking of a schedule II controlled substance.
This investigation began four months ago when investigators began obtaining details about a large scale drug trafficking organization operating in Pearl River County. After collecting enough evidence, authorities were able to execute warrants and uncover the drugs along with the items used for weighing and packaging the narcotics.
The Sheriff’s Department also noted that co-conspirators are also involved and operating in the city of Poplarville and outside city limits. Thus as the pursuit of more information continues, there is potential for more suspects to be charged.
As their investigation continues, the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department asks that any details regarding the suspected illegal activity be reported. Their tip line is 601-448-2847.
Those who wish to make an anonymous tip and possibly receive a cash reward can call Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
