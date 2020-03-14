Madison County schools to close for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Board of Education of Madison County has come to the decision to close school for the next two weeks.
The decision was made Saturday morning.
Students will not report to school until March 30th, although administrators will continue to work throughout the school closure.
“This situation remains fluid, and we ask for patience as we respond to circumstances that are everchanging,” read a press release sent by Madison County Schools Superintendent, Charlotte A. Seals.
Teachers and school staff will report to schools on Wednesday, March 18th, to shape plans for e-learning and distance learning in case school closures continue for longer than currently anticipated.
“It is our sincere hope that during this time of school closure students and families will follow the advice of the Mississippi Department of Health to assist in stopping the spread of the virus,” said Seals.
She continued, saying, “This Coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented in our lifetime, and we strive to make the best decisions in the best interest of our students.”
