Jackson Public School District closed until Mar. 18 in response to coronavirus concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Out of an abundance of caution due to growing concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Jackson Public School District is extending the Spring Break until Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
All schools and District offices will remain closed March 16-17.
The Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, March 17, by teleconference.
All school-related, non-essential large gatherings are suspended until further notice, including the JPS Job Fair on Saturday, March 21 and the JPS Parent Math and Science Night on Thursday, March 26.
