Hattiesburg, Forrest Co. officials sign local emergency declaration over coronavirus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg and Forrest County officials have signed a local emergency declaration to help with the response to COVID-19.
Hattiesurg Mayor Toby Barker, Forrest County Board of Supervisor President David Hogan and Glen Moore, executive director of the Forrest County Emergency Management Agency, signed the order Friday evening.
The declaration will be voted on and signed by the Hattiesburg City Council and the Forrest County Board of Supervisors at meetings next week.
So far, the Mississippi State Department of Health has reported six presumptive coronavirus cases in the state, three of which are in Forrest County.
The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic Wednesday, and President Donald Trump declared it a national emergency Friday afternoon.
The local emergency declaration will “allow for the use of resources, equipment and money if it is needed to provide for the health and safety of the citizens.”
“Declaring COVID-19 as a local emergency is a precaution," Hogan said in a news release. "It cuts out the red tape that is often associated with procuring resources, allowing us to serve the residents of Forrest County quickly.”
“We know that we are in for a long-term approach in responding to COVID-19, and we know we’ll need the resources to do it," Barker added. "The residents of Hattiesburg deserve our best efforts in keeping them healthy and safe. From personal protective equipment for our medical facilities and first responders to funding for overtime and services provided to our community, making sure they have these resources is a part of that.”
The declaration will be reviewed every 30 days until the local emergency is deemed to no longer be in effect.
“This declaration is a necessary step in formalizing the process that will allow us to access state and federal resources. It doesn’t mean the situation we’re facing has escalated, but it does give us a tool to use should we need to,” Moore said in the news release. “We’ll continue to work with our emergency management partners at the local, state and federal levels to do all we can to keep our community healthy and safe.”
