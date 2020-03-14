Driver license stations closing around the state in response to coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All driver license stations are officially closed to the public except for the 9 MHP District Troop Stations across the state until March 31, 2020. Reassessment will be made for reopening.
The 9 MHP District Troop Stations will only provide the following services:
- Sex offender registry transactions
- Commercial driver license (CDL) card renewals only – no testing
- Commercial driver license (CDL) medical card updates
This decision has been made out of an abundance of caution to protect the elderly and citizens who may have underlying health issues. We appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding as we try to work through this unprecedented time.
Online transactions will still be available for the following services:
- Regular driver’s license renewal
- Purchase a duplicate driver’s license
- Identification card renewal
- Purchase a duplicate identification card
- Address changes for regular driver’s license and identification cards
- Visit www.dps.ms.gov for additional services
MHP District Troop Stations:
Northern Region
- Troop D 1301 Cypress Avenue Greenwood, MS 38930
- Troop E 22000-A Highway 35 North Batesville, MS 38606
- Troop F 1103 Bratton Road New Albany, MS 38652
Central Region
- Troop C 3851 Highway 468 West Pearl, MS 39208
- Troop G 1280 East Lee Blvd. Starkville, MS 39759
- Troop H 910 Highway 11 and 80 East Meridian, MS 39301
Southern Region
- Troop J #35 J.M. Tatum Drive Hattiesburg, MS 39401
- Troop K 16741 Highway 67 Biloxi, MS 39532
- Troop M 160 Highway 84 East Brookhaven, MS 39601
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.