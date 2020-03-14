Coast Coliseum reschedules concerts over virus concerns

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Coliseum is postponing events as concerns over COVID-19 continue to spread.
Rescheduled events include shows by KISS, MercyMe, and Chris Stapleton.
“We are currently working to restructure our upcoming concerts scheduled during the month of March. We will continue to keep you updated throughout the day. Please keep an eye on our website and social media for updates. FYI - This includes Mercy Me and KISS this upcoming weekend. These events are currently canceled, and we are working on rescheduled dates.We regret to report this, as this decision is due to unmanageable circumstances and apologize for any inconveniences this may cause," said the Coliseum’s Facebook post on Thursday afternoon.
Country artist Chris Stapleton announced on his social media pages that he would postpone multiple dates on his “2020 All-American Road Show” tour. Included among those dates is his March 14 concert in Biloxi, which was set to happen at the Coast Coliseum. Other dates that will be postponed include shows in Birmingham and Texas.
Stapleton released a statement saying: “The health and well-being of our families and communities is our number one priority.”
Stapleton’s Facebook page replied to one of the comments, advising a concerned fan to “hang on to your tickets and they will be honored at the rescheduled date.”
The Executive Director of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Matt McDonnell said the decision to cancel shows was up to the artists.
“The last thing they want to do is put their fans or any of the people that are working to present the show in harm’s way. They’re not going to do that," McDonell said. "So, we’re going to take a little pause and we’re going to see how this situation continues to unfold, but the good thing is that we are able to reschedule these dates and bring these big events back to the Coast.”
KISS’ show has been postponed to Oct. 6 at the Coast Coliseum.
The MercyMe concert originally scheduled for March 13 has been moved to Oct. 16. Tickets for the postponed date will be honored with attendees retaining their purchased seats. If unable to attend the rescheduled concert, refunds will be available at the point of purchase.
The Reba McEntire concert originally scheduled for May 1 has been moved to July 11, with all tickets being honored for the new date.
