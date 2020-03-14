Cleaning crews spray down Canton Public Schools ahead of COVID-19

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cleaning crew spent their Friday spraying down schools in Canton to keep students and faculty safe from the coronavirus.
“We’re looking at probably cleaning four schools today and get the rest of them done tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday," said Timothy Chambers, assistant superintendent, who helped to direct the cleaners. He made sure every spot was disinfected.
“Entrances, doorways, classrooms, desks, chairs, water fountains, bathrooms, any area that we feel that the kids are going to be in contact with,” he said.
Disinfectant sprays and germicide bleach are some of the products used to clean the schools.
Chambers said the sanitation practices are ongoing.
“It’s our intent to try to do this daily. Every afternoon, every evening of course when our kids leave. That’s our goal as of right now until we find out anything otherwise,” he said; “we just want our parents to know that we are trying to take come proactive measures to try to make sure their kids are safe.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.