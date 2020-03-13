Woman killed in crash on I-20 near Bovina

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was killed in a one-car crash on I-20 near Bovina in Warren County.
The wreck happened just after 2:00 a.m.
According to MHP, the 2017 Toyota Camry was driving westbound when it left the road, overturned, and ejected the driver who was not wearing a seat belt.
28-year-old Tashekia L. Scott was the victim. She is from Vicksburg. She died as a result of her injuries.
The crash is still being investigated by MHP.
Authorities believe fatigue may have been a factor.
