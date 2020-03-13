MSDH shares update on 6 coronavirus cases reported in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health is providing an update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi now stands at 6 people as of Friday afternoon.
So far, 90 patients have been tested and 6 positive cases have been identified by MSDH.
The latest cases are an adult female over 65, in Forrest County. She is currently hospitalized.
An adult male is in isolation at his home in Forrest County.
An adult female is also self-isolated in Leflure County.
Two other cases are being investigated.
READ MORE:
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.