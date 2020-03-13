Vicksburg Warren School District to close Monday

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Warren School District will be closed on Monday, March 16, 2020.
They said on Facebook that the health and safety of students, staff and community remains a top priority. The District is in continuous communication with state and local health agencies and is closely monitoring the evolving situation around the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The District will provide updates as soon as they are available on their Facebook page, website and via call-outs.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.