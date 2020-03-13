Vicksburg Warren School District to close Monday

The schools affected are Grove Street School, Vicksburg Junior High School, Vicksburg High School, Warren Central Junior High and Warren Central High School.
By China Lee | March 13, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 6:25 PM

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Warren School District will be closed on Monday, March 16, 2020.

They said on Facebook that the health and safety of students, staff and community remains a top priority. The District is in continuous communication with state and local health agencies and is closely monitoring the evolving situation around the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The District will provide updates as soon as they are available on their Facebook page, website and via call-outs.

