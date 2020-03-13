Shots fired, one dead after Vicksburg house fire

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An investigation is underway in downtown Vicksburg after one person was killed in a house fire.
Right now, officials from Vicksburg Fire and Police are working to piece together clues in this deadly incident.
Vicksburg fire Chief Craig Danczyk says police were called to this home on Second North Street around 1:30 this morning where shots were fired.... a fire was also started at the home.
One person was inside the home at the time.
The victim has died.
Right now, the investigation is underway and Vicksburg Police and Fire Department are on scene.
