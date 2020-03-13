Malco to operate at half capacity amid coronavirus concerns

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Malco Theaters is changing operations amid the coronavirus global pandemic.
The chain is working to sanitize their theaters by:
- Increasing the deep cleaning frequency of all areas where patrons have direct contact to include kiosks, counters, restrooms, auditoriums, seats and handrails.
- Re-educating all team members on protocols for proper hand washing and personal hygiene; asking employees to stay home when not feeling well.
Malco will also limit its auditoriums to a maximum of 50% capacity. They hope this will help movie goers practice social distancing.
They also hope anyone not feeling well avoids making a trip to the movies.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.