Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana governor, US surgeon general meet on coronavirus
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is enacting new visiting restrictions at nursing homes and state prisons because of the threat from the new coronavirus. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the plans Thursday after meeting with U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams to talk about the rise in virus cases, particularly around New Orleans. The governor says the number of people testing positive for the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus grew to 19. Most of the cases are in and around New Orleans. For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. For some older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PRISON
ACLU: Release some inmates, refugees amid coronavirus spread
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana branch of the American Civil Liberties Union has asked correction officials to reduce jail and prison populations to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. The ACLU said Thursday that officials should expedite parole hearings for elderly inmates and immediately release those in jails awaiting trials who aren't considered safety risks, especially since sometimes those inmates are simply too poor to post bail. Advocates have asked for humanitarian parole release of refugees and asylum-seekers. The number of people in the state who have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus has grown to 19. On Thursday, the corrections department suspended visitation at all state prisons for 30 days.
PRISON GUARDS-PEPPER SPRAY
Only on AP: Pepper-sprayed inmates reach $177K settlement
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A private prison in northeast Louisiana must pay a total of $177,500 to five former inmates of that prison who were pepper-sprayed while handcuffed and kneeling in 2016. The settlement was made public Thursday under a public records request by The Associated Press. Magistrate Judge Karen Hayes had originally said the settlement was confidential “to the extent allowed by law for a semi-public agency.” The prison is run by LaSalle Management LLC, which currently holds both state inmates and immigrant detainees there. An immigrant there killed himself in October, and an Associated Press investigation revealed that his death could have been prevented.
HOMELESS SLAYINGS
Louisiana man pleads not guilty in death of homeless man
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of fatally shooting three homeless people has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in one of the deaths. Twenty-nine-year-old Jeremy Anderson was indicted last week on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 50-year-old Tony Williams. The Advocate reported Wednesday that Anderson pleaded not guilty on the advice of his attorney. Anderson was arrested in January in connection with the fatal shootings last December of Williams, Christina Fowler and Gregory Corcoran. Fowler and Corcoran were found fatally shot on Dec. 13 of last year underneath an overpass, and Williams on Dec. 27 at a vacant home nearby.
AP-US-MEGACHURCH-PASTOR-FRAUD
Texas megachurch pastor pleads guilty to bilking investors
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Texas megachurch pastor and former spiritual adviser to two U.S. presidents has pleaded guilty to bilking investors out of millions of dollars. Kirbyjon Caldwell pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Caldwell was the senior pastor of Windsor Village United Methodist Church in Houston. Gregory A. Smith is Caldwell's co-defendant and former financial planner in Shreveport. He pleaded guilty to the same charge in July 2019. Prosecutors say Caldwell and Smith used their clout to persuade victims to invest about $3.5 million in historical Chinese bonds that had no investment value. Smith will be sentenced on May 4 and Caldwell on July 22.
FORMOSA PLASTICS-SLAVE CEMETERIES
Report: Land for $9.4B complex could hold 7 slave cemeteries
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana activists say archaeologists have found that land bought for a planned $9.4 billion plastics complex may include up to seven slave cemeteries — five more than previously thought. Rise St. James founder Sharon Lavigne said she sent a letter about the report to the St. James Parish Council on Wednesday. She wants to convince council members to revoke permits for Formosa Plastics Group member FG LA LLC. The company plans a complex of 10 chemical plants and four other "major facilities" on 2,500 acres (1,000 hectares) in the parish.
AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-SCIENCE-AND-FAITH
Pray and wash: Religion joins with science amid virus crisis
NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has seen changes or cancellations of services across religious faiths as houses of worship try to help contain the disease. But some church leaders are also tackling another task: communicating a message that elevates both faith and science. That's an especially challenging task during times of sharp political polarization, thanks to partisan scuffles over religion’s influence on policymaking that can caricature Christians as skeptical of science. For pastors across Christian denominations, however, rising public anxiety over coronavirus only reinforces the importance of believing in God while heeding the advice of public health experts.
BABY-BURNING DEATH
Trial date set for woman accused in baby's burning death
NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — A trial date has been set for a Louisiana woman accused in the burning death of a 6-month-old boy. News outlets report a judge said the trial for Felicia Smith would begin Jan. 19, 2021. Levi Cole Ellerbe died in July 2018 after being found with burns on 90% of his body. Prosecutors say his mother asked Smith to kill the boy. Both Smith and the boy's mother are charged with first-degree murder. The Alexandria Town Talk reports lawyers for Smith worked Tuesday to obtain DNA data from the state crime lab. The judge had signed a subpoena for the evidence, but it hasn't been turned over.