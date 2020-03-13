Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office making preparations for detention facilities in wake of coronavirus

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is closely monitoring the recent coronavirus pandemic and is making preparations for the safety of residents and employees.
This applies to detainees at all three detention facilities.
- Additional supplies have been distributed to be utilized by all employees and detainees during daily activities to prevent the spread of the germs affiliated with the virus.
- All programs affiliated with detention services have been postponed until April 1st with the exception of visitation.
- Visitation is still allowed at all three detention facilities in accordance with the mandated video conference visitation which has been a practice of the HCSO prior to the pandemic.
- Mandated disinfections of housing units, work spaces and equipment has been established and are being monitored.
- Arrestees/detainees are being closely monitored during intake and booking procedures prior to being accepted into detention facilities. If symptoms affiliated with coronavirus are detected, immediate medical treatment and testing will be provided.
- Medical staff is available and prepared to address situations possibly affiliated with coronavirus.
- There are currently no restrictions to the access of facilities affiliated with the HCSO. Normal operating business hours remain in effect.
- First responders have been educated and provided safety equipment to utilize in the field during their tour of duty.
