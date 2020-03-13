First Alert Forecast: mild, few showers Friday

FRIDAY: A front will waver over the region through much of the day Friday, bringing waves of showers and storms at times. The front will bisect the area, splitting temperatures from the 60s to lower 70s north of I-20; middle to upper 70s possible south of I-20. Expect clouds to hang around overnight with a few lingering showers as lows drop into the 50s to near 60.
WEEKEND PLANNER: The front that brought showers at times Friday will work its way north again for Saturday – allowing everyone to warm into the 70s to lower 80s amid variably cloudy skies. A shower or two will be possible, but most will stay dry. The front returns southward for Sunday – upticking scattered rain chances and splitting temperatures again. Expect 60s and lower 70s north of I-20, south of I-20 – 70s to near 80.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A generally unsettled pattern will continue through the next several days with opportunities for rain and storms each day, though each day won’t feature a washout. Temperatures remain, generally, warmer than average. Rain chances remain possible amid warm 70s and 80s through much of next week.
