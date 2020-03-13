First Alert Forecast: mild, few showers Friday

WEEKEND PLANNER: The front that brought showers at times Friday will work its way north again for Saturday – allowing everyone to warm into the 70s to lower 80s amid variably cloudy skies. A shower or two will be possible, but most will stay dry. The front returns southward for Sunday – upticking scattered rain chances and splitting temperatures again. Expect 60s and lower 70s north of I-20, south of I-20 – 70s to near 80.