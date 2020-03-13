LIST: Closures, cancellations due to coronavirus in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to growing concerns of the coronavirus, there have been a number of public closures and event cancellations around Mississippi:
Museums:
· Mississippi Museum of Natural Science
· Mississippi Department of Archives and History
· Museum of Mississippi History
· Mississippi Civil Rights Museum
· Eudora Welty House and Garden
· Mississippi Governor’s Mansion
· Old Capitol Museum
· William F. Winter Archives and History Building
· Wyatt Waters Gallery
· Walter Anderson Museum of Art
· Grand Village of the Natchez Indians
· Winterville Mounds
These museums and attractions will all be closed until further notice.
Public Universities:
· Alcorn State University
· Delta State University
· Jackson State University
· Mississippi State University
· Mississippi University for Women
· Mississippi Valley State University
· University of Mississippi
· University of Southern Mississippi
These universities have extended spring break until March 22.
Classes will resume the following week on Monday, March 23 and will be taught online and via other alternative instructional methods.
Private Institutions:
· Belhaven University
· Mississippi College
· Millsaps College
Classes will resume on Monday, March 23, and will transition to online instruction through at least April 3.
Community Colleges:
The following community colleges will resume classes as normal on Monday, March 23:
· Hinds Community College
· Pearl River Community College
· Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
The following community colleges will resume classes online on Monday, March 23:
· Meridian Community College
· Northeast Mississippi Community
Northwest Mississippi Community College is extending spring break until Monday, March 23. It has not been determined if classes will resume on campus or online.
The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges has suspended all college athletics until Monday, March 30.
Public Schools:
Event cancellations:
· St. Paddy's Day Parade, Friday, March 28
· Televangelist Joel Osteen's Night of Hope, Friday, March 13.
· Bettye Jolly Lecture at Eudora Welty House and Garden, Thursday, March 19
· New Stage Theater event at Old Capitol Museum, Tuesday, March 31
· Pow Wow at the Grand Village of the Natchez Indians, Saturday, March 28
· 28th annual CelticFest, March 20-21
· The Oxford Film Festival, March 18-22 (postponed)
Sporting events cancellations:
· NCAA
· Southwestern Athletic Conference
· Southeastern Conference
· Conference USA
· The South, North, and State Championship Archery In Mississippi Schools (AIMS)
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.