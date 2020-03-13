Clinton officer, woman both shot in domestic disturbance Thursday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton police officer and a woman were both shot in a domestic dispute in Clinton last night, and a man is charged in that crime.
Police say around 10:45 p.m. they were called a domestic violence situation at a local apartment complex.
In 911 calls, officers were told that 29-year-old Jonathan Minter was firing a gun inside his apartment, and as they headed to the scene, they were told the woman in the situation had been shot multiple times.
When they reached the scene, officers could hear the woman yelling for help, and the suspect barricaded the apartment with he and the woman as well as other family members inside.
Police broke down the door out of a need to get immediate medical assistance to the victim who had been shot. At that point, Minter fired on the officers and a lieutenant was hit in the foot.
Minter jumped out of a second story window and was immediately arrested.
Minter is in custody and will be charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence and Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.
At this time, CPD will not release the identity of the victim who is recovering at a local hospital. The Clinton Police lieutenant was taken to a local hospital and later released to recover at home.
“We ask for the prayers of our community for our officer and the victim as they recover from their injuries. Domestic situations pose one of the highest threats to the safety of our officers as they respond to protect the community,” stated Chief Ford Hayman.
